Kentac earns nomination at Ghana Music Awards UK

Music of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro

Ghanaian musician, Kentac has earned a nomination at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards UK.



The ‘Baba in Chains’ hitmaker was announced as a nominee in the Uncovered Artiste of the Year category.



The announcement was made at a beautiful ceremony hosted by Ghanaian radio and TV personalities Blaque Boy and Doreen Avio at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Friday, July 1, 2022.



Kentac was present at the ceremony and was all smiles as the announcement was made.



Kentac has been on the rise as his previous highlife song, ‘Kae Me’ reached a milestone of 10,000 plays on audiomack.



Kentac, born Kenneth Asante hails from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. His sound is described as Afro-fusion, with a healthy dose of Burger-Highlife rhythms.



He recently released ‘Baba in Chains’.



'Baba in Chains’ tells how Africa is blessed with natural resources yet lacking in every aspect of development and everyday life. It also preaches the need for a United Africa, the dream of great African leaders like Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Thomas Sankara, Mu’ammar Al-Qadhdhāfī.



He has worked with prominent producers like Possigee and Kuvie Beats.



This year’s edition of the award scheme is scheduled to come off on Saturday, October 29.



