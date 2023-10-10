Kennedy Osei undergoes ‘birthday ritual bath’ for East Legon Executive Club members

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

In commemoration of his birthday today, October 10, Kennedy Osei has experienced the trend of ponding, usually organized by his father’s mates.



The son of popular Ghanaian billionaire, Dr. Kwame Osei Despite, was spotted at the premises of the East Legon Executive Club, kneeling on the lawn and being bathed with water.



His peers, believed to be sons of other billionaires, were spotted spraying him with large volumes of water from a hose, basins, and so on.



This appears to have taken place after their workout session on the pitch, as Kennedy Osei was spotted in his training fit.



Kennedy was 'bathed' with one of his friends whose birthday also falls on the same day.



The development, which has been captured in a viral video, has since stirred interesting reactions from individuals who have questioned the motive behind the act which they termed ‘primitive’.



Watch the video below:





