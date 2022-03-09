Kennedy Agyapong's daughters talk women power and empowerment

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Every year, March 8 marked as International Women's Day



Daughters of MP Ken Agyapong share their views on the day



The 2022 campaign theme was #BreakTheBias



Every March 8 is commemorated globally as International Women's Day, IWD, every year, and this year was no exception.



The day fell on a Tuesday with messages coming from different personalities and institutions advocating for society to do better in securing the overall interest of women and also ensuring robust safeguards against discrimination, abuse and exploitation of women.



Three daughters of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, also shared their views on the power of women and female empowerment generally.



NET2 TV which is owned by their father, posted a video of the trio, in which they answer specific questions relating to International Women's Day and what it means to them.



Some of the questions they responded to in turns were:



a. What does International Women's Day mean to you?



"I feel like it is a day that we set aside to both celebrate the women who are accomplishing so many things around the world but also it gives us the opportunity to know different women around the world and everything that they are accomplishing in their everyday lives," one of them answered.



b. What steps are you taking to ensure a more sustainable future?



c. What progress (if any) have you seen in terms of gender equality pertaining to work and daily life?



In answering the above question, one of the ladies spoke about her work place and the issue of pay gap, “...me and my male counterparts are making the same amount of money, so it’s very transparent,” she stressed.



d. As a woman, when do you feel the most powerful?



Responding to this question, one of Agyapong's daughters disclosed that giving birth to her two daughters is when she felt most powerful because of the beauty and blessing associated with doing so.



The other said felt most powerful when she was in the company of other women whiles the third spoke about when she is able to give herself some self-love as her most powerful moment.



e. As a woman, do you feel responsible for taking action on women's issues and why?



f. Describe one struggle you have faced in today's society and who you have overcome it?



You can listen to their full responses in the video below:







Ghana joins the world to celebrate 2022 IWD



In respect of IWD 2022, the First and Second couples issued statements to mark the day with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo hosting an event under the aegis of her office to commemorate the day.



On social media, many people from all walks of life also tweeted with the official hashtag #BreakTheBias.



The 2022 International Women’s Day was under the theme, Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.



