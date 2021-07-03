Kennedy Agyapong reveals three things a woman must have in marriage

LifeStyle of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has itemized three qualities that he claims are key to successful marriages.



These three qualities, according to the NPP MP are, good sex, good food and being respectful.



Speaking on the Attitude show on Net2 TV, Friday, July 2, Kennedy Agyapong argued that for a marriage union to stand the test of time, the woman must have these three things.



He said women with such qualities tend to enjoy marriages as their husbands treat them well and grant their wishes and those who lack these qualities are seen as ‘ugly’ by their husbands as they offer nothing in the relationship.



“For a woman to succeed in marriage you must sex good, cook good and respect and you will the heart of the man. Whatever you say, he would give it to you. But you are not sexually good, you can’t cook and don’t respect, go to hell. You are out," Kennedy Agyapong explained.



He added, “You can be the prettiest woman you’ll look ugly to your man because you don’t know how to cook. When it comes to sex too, you are bad. I say all these things to my girls because they are grown now. You must sex good, cook good and respect and that’s it. That is the gospel truth.



Any woman who wants a successful marriage must have these three things or forget it. Anyone who has these qualities is always successful and people envy her because everything goes well for her.”



Kennedy Agyapong further reveals that he and his wife are making a conscious effort to instil these virtues in their children.



He indicated that, he has taught his children the repercussions of not having these qualities.



He said while most of his children have been responsive to his bid to inculcate these qualities, a few have not been welcoming.



Agyapong recounted an instance where his wife had to scold some of his children because they misbehaved.



