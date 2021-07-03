Kenkey seller who influenced Quamina MP’s new single revealed

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Singer Emmanuel Ato Quamina Amonoo known in the showbiz circles as Quamina MP has served us with a banger titled ‘Kenkey Seller’.



This street jam is inspired by a popular Kenkey Seller in Ablekuma, Quamina has revealed.



He tells YFM’s Kojo Manuel on the Dryve of Your Lyfe: “Few years ago when I stayed in Ablekuma there was a kenkey joint in Ablekuma curve and every night, that be the food I dey chow. One day I got there and the girl that was selling the kenkey seller if you see her, chale, the girl was pretty. The queue that day at the kenkey joint was very long and that is where the inspiration to create this song came from.”



Quamina MP’s ‘Kenkey Seller’ single speaks about a customer who is lovestruck by a Kenkey Seller. The beauty of the kenkey seller radiates so much so that the customer asks her to leave the kenkey in the care of her mother and ride with him in his Range Rover.



Quamina MP released the official remix to his banging hit single “Kenkey Seller” featuring Medikal.