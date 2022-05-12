You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 05 12Article 1536644

Kendrick Lamar arrives in Ghana

GhanaWeb can confirm that American rapper Kendrick Lamar is in the country after being spotted at a popular restaurant in Accra.

The big news comes after Kendrick announced the release date for his fifth studio album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers'. The rapper is already making news with his latest project which fans anticipate will feature some surprise artistes.

On Wednesday, he released the album cover which captured himself, his fiancée Whitney Alford and their two children.

According to sources, the 14-time Grammy winner is in Ghana for his private album listening session which will take place at a yet-to-be-confirmed location in the capital.

It is rumoured that a Ghanaian artiste might have been featured on the yet album expected to drop on May 13.

Twitter has been buzzing with news of the arrival of the celebrated American rapper, Kendrick Lamar.

