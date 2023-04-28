Kemi Olunloyo weighs in on Davido allegedly impregnating another woman

Entertainment of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: trunewsreport.com

Kemi Olunloyo has commented on the rumoured beef between Davido and his bestie Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest.



The pair fell out after Davido allegedly got infuriated with his friend for leaking information into the public space that he has impregnating another woman prompting a rift between him and his newly married wife Chioma Avril Rowland.



In retaliation, Chief Priest stopped promoting Davido’s Timeless concert on his Instagram in the days before it took place, and the two then stopped following one another. Unexpectedly, Chief Priest didn’t appear at the Timeless event on Sunday night either.



On his Instagram Story page, the flamboyant socialite posted videos of his night out with friends instead. To this end, controversial Nigerian journalist and licensed chemist, Kemi Olunloyo commented on the purported split through Instagram and claimed that Chiefpriest leaked information about Davido’s second pregnancy with Amanda in Atlanta, which caused the two to clash.



Davido and his wife Chioma allegedly split up after the musician had an encounter with Amanda, according to Kemi. She also pleaded with her followers to give Chioma advice on how to cope with the startling turn of events.



Kemi Olunloyo wrote;



“DAVIDO AND CUBANA CHIEF PRIEST WILL BE OK. THEY ARE REPORTEDLY BEEFING BECAUSE PASQUALE ALLEGEDLY LEAKED HERMADINE’S PREGNANCY BUT DAVIDO AND CHIOMA WERE SEPARATED WHEN THIS BELLE HAPPENED. WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR CHIOMA?”



In a recent public appearance, Davido subtly acknowledged that Chioma Avril Rowland is his wife during a discussion he had with comedian and content producer Kiekie.



Davido spoke about a wide array of issues bordering on his relationship with Chioma, his most recent release, “Timeless,” the challenging times, and his future plans.



As evidence that his marriage to Chioma is real and not just hearsay, Davido proudly intermittently flashed his wedding ring during the interview.



Davido also declared that he is prepared to hit the road again, perform live, and embark on travels.



“Just being away, I have had a lot to think about, time to rest, reflect on a lot of family time, and definitely a time to make music again and remake the album.



"Before I went on break, I actually had an album ready. I travelled, it was crazy. I am married. A lot of different things but we’re ready to get back on the road, tour…..” he said.



When Kiekie asked if he missed his fans and well-wishers, Davido answered; “Definitely, I have never taken these kind of break”.



Kiekie captioned the interview clip; “Davido is ready? The question now is are you really ready?? It’s not every day you get to sit with one of the biggest names in music, but I just did with @davido It was such an exciting conversation

In this exclusive interview, he spoke about his hiatus from music, his label, DMW, his talented new signees, and his upcoming timeless album and the timeless concert on April 23rd at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos!”