Entertainment of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Kelvynboy throws party for his 4-year-old daughter

Dancehall musician, Kelvynboy

Dancehall musician, Kelvyn Brown, known in the Ghana entertainment circles as Kelvynboy, has flaunted his pretty first child, Blessing, on the occasion of her 4th birthday.



In the photo sighted by Zionfelix.net on the Instagram page of the dancehall singer, Kelvynboy posed with his daughter on her special day.



It appeared the Mea singer had thrown a birthday party for his daughter and invited many of her friends to come and celebrate with her.



Kelvynboy’s daughter, Blessing Brown, was dressed like a ballerina and had some wings at her back while her dad wore a pair of trousers with a white shirt.



The father and daughter stood in front of a beautiful “Happy Birthday” backdrop which was designed with helium balloons as they posed for the photo.



Kelvynboy was seen squatting in the photo so as to appear like he was the same height with his daughter.



The duo however was seen keeping a straight face despite all the fun, noise and merrymaking that was going on around them.



After posting the very beautiful birthday photo on his IG handle, Kelvynboy captioned it, “My first daughter @blessing_brown_1 is 4years today. ???? TELL HER SOMETHING NICE”



Many of the singer’s fans and followers took to the comment section to do exactly as Kelvynboy had said.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.