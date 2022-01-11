Kelvynboy spotted in the studio with Vic Mensah and Chance The Rapper

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Ghanaian musician, Kelvyn Boy has been spotted in the studio session with American rappers, Vic Mensah and Chance The Rapper.



The two award-winning American rappers have been having some good time in Ghana and have been spotted with a lot of the big names in the music industry.



Strangely, most of the videos of them that have been sighted have been moments they were hanging out with the likes of M.anifest and other big names outside and not in the studio.



However, in this video of Kelvynboy and the two top rappers, we see them cooling off in the studio while some work was being done which clearly shows that Kelvynboy and Vic Mensah cum Chance The Rapper are most definitely working on a song that will soon be out.



