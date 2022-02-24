Kelvynboy shows proof of Nigeria tour amidst arrest reports

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, Kelvin Brown, popularly known as ‘Kelvynboy,’ has shared a video of himself to prove that he is indeed in Nigeria.



It was earlier reported that Kelvynboy was allegedly remanded into police custody by an Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly assaulting the mother of his two daughters.



It was earlier reported that Kelvynboy was charged with assault after he stamped his baby mama’s ribs and hit her with an iron rod several times.



Following the incident, Kelvynboy, in a bid to debunk such claims, announced on his several media platforms that he was in Lagos, but some individuals doubted him.



Some social media users shot down Kelvynboy’s claims and described it as a damage control tactic.



But to solidify his claims, the ‘down flat’ hitmaker has released videos that show that he was at various locations in Nigeria’s capital, Lagos.



He was spotted at the airport, a radio station as well as during his appearance at Boomplay.



Watch the video below:



