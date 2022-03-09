Kelvynboy hails Sarkodie for promoting 'Down Flat' in London

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarkodie requests DJ to play 'Down Flat' in a London club



Kelvynboy hails Sark



Sark performs at Kuami Eugene and KiDi's concert



Rapper, Sarkodie, has received praise from music lovers and his colleague, Kelvynboy for promoting his latest hit single, 'Down Flat' in London.



Kelvynboy in a tweet on March 7 disclosed that Sark during his recent visit to a club in the United Kingdom requested that 'Down Flat' be played as part of efforts in promoting Ghanaian music.



This kind gesture has touched the heart of the Afrobeats singer who took to Twitter to show his appreciation to Sark.



"So King @sarkodie requested at a club in London last night for #Downflat to be played for him!! Love like this!! Hail you," read Kelvynboy's tweet.



Sarkodie, who has proven his support for young Ghanaian artistes, on March 6, which marked Ghana's 65th Independence Day, was spotted at the indigo in The O2 to support Kuami Eugene and KiDi's UK concert.



Sark was introduced as a surprise act and thrilled the charged audience with his hit songs.



Meanwhile, Kelvynboy has also congratulated his brothers for pulling off a successful show by selling out the indigo.



"Congrats Lord KiDi and Rockstar Kuami Eugene. The only way is up," he tweeted.



See the post below:



