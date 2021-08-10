Kelvyn Boy withdraws 2020 Ashaiman ‘attack’ case from police

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall and Afrobeat musician, Kelvyn Boy, has withdrawn a police case of an attack on him by a mob at Ashaiman.



His decision comes a year after he officially lodged a complaint of the assault. It would be recalled that on June 22, 2020, the artiste suffered an attack by some men who were believed to have come from Ashaiman.



It took the intervention of security personnel to save the artiste from harm.



Despite reporting the case to the police for investigation, the artiste has stated that for the sake of peace, he has forgiven the culprits who he tagged as “street boys.”



“I thought of who came to do that and you know, some of these guys are on the streets and they’re just waiting for something to happen and they will do things. Some of us don’t have to also attack and respond to them that way… they are just on the street and just do things.



“I thought of myself as well and thought of the brand well and thought of the fact that it’s Corona (season) and things are not going well but I’ve got a show and someone is stopping you and trying to not let you play the show. Me, I see it as a good thing because if you are doing well, they won’t fight you," he said in an interview on Hitz FM.



Reacting to the incident last year, many suggested that boys were from the camp of Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy who was his former label boss at Burniton Records. Kelvyn boy wrote at the time: “You send people make dem come beat me? You think say Ashaiman be your own?”



He has however denied citing Stonebwoy as the brain behind the attack.

“I don’t remember where I mentioned Stonebwoy's name or dragged him into it,” he said.



