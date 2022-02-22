Kelvyn Boy is on the level of Nigeria's Joeboy, but he has been denied support - David Mawuli

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

David Mawuli describes Kelvyn Boy as a talented singer



Play Kelvyn Boy's songs on radio and TV, David Mawuli urges



Kelvyn Boy will go far with support from Ghanaians



Ghanaian Showbiz journalist, David Mawuli of Ghanafuo.com, has decried the low level of support and recognition given Afrobeats singer Kelvyn Boy, despite his exceptional talent.



David has argued that Kelvyn Boy is one of Ghana's finest singers who should have been topping charts and making waves on the continent, just like Nigerian singer Joeboy.



Speaking on Bloggers' Forum with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV, he noted that Kelvyn Boy has been ill-treated by Ghanaians and the entertainment industry.



"I feel Kelvyboy is a hell of a talent, and he has a lot to offer Ghanaians, Africans, a lot to offer the world. The support he is getting is minimal. He is not getting big support. Kelvyn Boy is on the level of Joeboy but because of the small beef he had with Stonebwoy his fans have vowed not to support him.



"I feel that the support we're giving to him is small. He is not getting the full support of Ghanaians. He needs it at this point in his career. If we give it to him, he is going to go far. We can do more, his manager is also doing well but it all boils down to the support. We need people to share the music, go on social media and talk about it," said David Mawuli.



He furthered that Kelvyn Boy's latest single, 'Down Flat,' is a beautiful piece but once again is suffering due to low airplay.



He has, therefore, admonished music lovers to throw their weight behind the talented singer by listening and promoting him across all social media platforms.



"He has a new song, 'Down Flat'. It is a crazy song that should have been the official Valentine song. It should have competed with Akwaboah's song this Valentine but I didn't see that massive airplay and rotation on social media. Kelvyn Boy is lacking the support of Ghanaians," he concluded.



Watch Bloggers' Forum below:



