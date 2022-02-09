Kelvyn Boy explains why he cut his dreadlocks

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Kelvyn Brown, better known by his stage name Kelvyn Boy, last year took to his social media to launch his newest hairstyle.



In an interview on RhythmzLive on GHOne, the artiste said he woke up one day and for no apparent reason decided to shave his locks.



“I woke up one day and decided to cut it. I just wanted a new look and hopefully, the next look will be sakora (bald hair),” he said.



The artiste appeared on the show to promote his new single titled “Down Flat” which was released on January 28, 2022.



He made this known on his Twitter handle yesterday, the post reads; “Afrobeat lives rent-free here. New music this week.”



Kelvynboy since his stay at the BHIM Nation camp was noted for his dreadlocks and Rasta personality.



Perhaps this look is to announce his new identity after his exit from the BHIM Nation camp.