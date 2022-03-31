Kelvyn Boy, DJ Nektunez on Billboard’s new top 50 Afrobeats Chart

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria’s CKay tops newly launched Billboard Afrobeats Chart



Kelvyn Boy listed at number 22 on Afrobeats Billboard Chart



DJ Nektunez on top 10 Afrobeats Billboard Chart



Billboard on Tuesday, March 29, launched its very own Afrobeats Songs Chart and upon its unveiling had Ghanaian artistes, Kelvyn Boy and music producer, Dj Nektunez, on the top 50 list.



It was an exciting time for Ghanaians when DJ Nektunez ranked number seven on the list with his hit song ‘Amenor Amapiano’ which featured Goya Menor.



Occupying the 22nd position was Kelvyn Boy with his ‘Calm Down’ tune which has taken over the country with many Ghanaians and foreigners jamming to the tune.



With two Ghanaians on the top 50 list, Nigerian artistes were spotted occupying the majority of the chart including Ckay who ranked number one with his ‘Love Nwantiti’ song.



Although the Afrobeats songs in the U.S. are reported to be sampled based on the incorporation of official streams on both subscription and ad-supported platforms, it was disclosed that a partnership made the launch of this new chart possible.



Billboard announced the Afrobeats Chart was set up with the help of a music festival and global brand Afro Nation.



The U.S. based music chart features mostly artistes from America and some Ghanaian artistes who have made it to the Billboard’s Chart including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Amaarae, among others.











