Kelvin Kay unveils a powerful live rendition of hit song 'Black African Girl’

Music of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

Kelvin Kay is excited to announce the release of his new live recorded song, ‘Black African Girl (Live)’. The song features a beautiful combination of piano and cello, accompanied by euphonious male vocals that will take listeners on a soulful journey.



Kelvin Kay’s powerful heartfelt vocals combined with Gomezbeatx’s unique style of playing the piano create a beautiful and captivating melody that is sure to resonate with listeners. The rich and deep sound of the cello adds an extra layer of emotion to the song, making it a truly emotive experience.



“I am thrilled to share this song with the world”, said Kelvin Kay. “It has been an honour to add my voice to those already championing the cause. Black women have historically been underrepresented and misrepresented in Western media. In recent years, there has been a growing movement among black women to challenge these norms and push for a more accurate and diverse portrayal of blackness in the media.



This includes celebrating and showcasing various shades of blackness, natural hair textures, and diverse body types, as well as highlighting the unique experiences and perspectives of black women. These efforts aim to combat harmful stereotypes and promote self-love and acceptance within the black community. I believe that it will connect with listeners on a deep emotional level and I can’t wait for people to hear it”.



Singer and songwriter, Kelvin Kay is a Ghanaian artist born and raised in Accra, Ghana. Majoring in Afro-fusion and RnB, Kelvin Kay’s influences range across multiple genres from global artists like August Alsina, Sarkodie, John Legend, Wizkid, and Chris Brown. Kelvin Kay is Inspired by his surroundings and personal life experiences which he pens into songs, often exploring the subjects of love, romance, life, and everything in between. His captivating voice, melodies, and lyrics create a delightful cocktail of sounds that will take you on an unforgettable journey.



Working tirelessly to hone his craft, he aims to be one of the biggest musical exports from Ghana and has a strong conviction that his debut EP “Bona Fide Lover” which will be released this year will catapult him onto that trajectory.



