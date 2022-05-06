Kelvin Kay celebrates Black women in new single ‘Black African Girl’

Music of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

Ghanaian emerging superstar, Kelvin Kay graces Africa Month with his first single for the year 2022 which he grandly titled ‘Black African Girl’. When you think of black African girls in general what comes to mind? Rich skin, well-defined beautiful faces, stunning bodies, and hair crowns it all. Now that’s royalty!



Kelvin Kay celebrates these black queens with his dulcet voice accompanying catchy melodies and lyrics that adorn it all by exploring the beautiful characteristics of African women and his deep admiration for them. Kelvin Kay’s evolution has been one for the books, an undeniable growth which comes with each release, and to think of how he finessed this Dancehall record by switching in between his core genres which are R&B/Afrobeat is impressive.



This type of versatility is what makes Kelvin Kay an interesting artist to watch. In his interview on 3fm, Kelvin Kay mentioned drawing some inspiration from Stonebwoy as he was the artist, he pictured immediately he heard this banging instrumental by the young and extremely talented, Owu6u.



Owu6u outdid himself on the production of ‘Black African Girl’ which he described as his best and considering the fact that he has a very young catalog, the sky is just the beginning. Owu6u birthed this beat through experimentation merely out of his vision for pioneering a new fusion he terms “Afro-bass”.



Aptly so, the Caribbean rhythm which introduces this beautiful masterpiece is shortly followed by heavy kicks and 808’s which will blow your mind as the union of these elements is nothing short of perfect. Gomez Beatx adds the cherry on the cake with some alluring melodies and masterful engineering to earn his credit as co-producer and mixing & mastering engineer.



Kelvin Kay is an Afrobeat and R&B singer-songwriter who believes will be one of the greatest musical exports from Ghana and his debut EP which will be out later this year will pivot him onto that trajectory.



