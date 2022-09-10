Keeper’s House Chapel Int’l launches record label, releases 'Beautiful God' featuring Joe Mettle

Music of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah

For many decades, one of the most talked about issues about the gospel music fraternity in Ghana revolves around the absence of record labels that are solely Gospel Oriented. This has been one of the many challenges confronting the growth, talent development and promotion of Gospel musicians in Ghana.



At a press briefing on Monday 6 September 2022 at the Keeper’s House Chapel International (KHCI), the Lead Pastor, Rev. Francis W. Aubyn highlighted that “the birth of the Keeper's Music Label is a generational and prophetic turn and we believe that God has situated us to start something to contribute to congregational worship because music is an integral part of our congregational worship”.



He added, “our goal is to create congregational songs that will enrich the worship experience of ordinary believers and help them to also have quality devotional life not just in Ghana or Africa but around the World”.



As a faith-based record label, The Keeper’s Music is focused on bringing fresh Christian music to a new, streaming generation.



The label will feature faith-based entertainment artists from across the length and breadth of the country, who represent the best of Christian music combined with their unique styles.



The label’s vision is to create a dynamic platform for the discovery, management, licensing, royalties and legal matters, sales, PR, distribution as well as showcasing of Gospel talents for Global impact and they are on the mission of raising Gospel music ministers with kingdom values and amplifying their voice for Global impact through effective management, promotions and marketing.



As a way of launching the record label, Keepers Music Record has released its debut single and music video “Beautiful God” featuring Joe Mettle and Flo Ra (a Music Manager & artiste on the record label).



Produced by Kwabby and the riveting visual directed by Jephta, the song encourages us to have a deeper fellowship with God.



