Keep your donations coming – Yaw Berk solicits for rent on social media

Entertainment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Yaw Berk is pleading for funds on social media



• Yaw Berk faces backlash for soliciting funds on social media



• Landlord threatens to eject Yaw Berk from TRASSACO apartment





Budding Ghanaian singer, Yaw Berk, has asked Ghanaians to keep pouring in their donations following his request for funds to foot his rent on social media.



One can recall that Yaw Berk in an interview with Okay FM disclosed that he is been harassed by his landlord over rent.



Yaw Berk while establishing that his days for staying in a rented apartment at TRASSACCO has elapsed, pleaded with Ghanaians for support.



“Right now the only problem I have is with my landlord. He is evicting me because I can’t renew my rent. I live at TRASSACCO and my rent is due so my landlord is always knocking on my gate and that is worrying. So if I get people who will donate to support me I will be eternally grateful,” he stated.



His comments have since attracted scores of backlash from individuals on social media.



While some criticized him for not living within his means, others chastised him for promoting ‘begging’ for money on social media.



But the former Highly Spiritual signee who appears unperturbed by the criticisms took to Facebook on November 8, 2021, and wrote;



“Keep your donations coming!”



Read the post below:





