Keep Kennedy Agyapong’s name out of your mouth – Agradaa warned

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong declares interest in contesting for NPP flagbearership



Nana Agradaa subtly jabs Kennedy Agyapong



NPP eyes 'Breaking The 8'



The Chairman of a support group affiliated to the Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has sent a strong warning to former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa.



According to the Chairman for the group known as 'We Are For Ken Worldwide,' Abrefa Gyan Christian, any attempt by Agradaa to drag the name of the MP, who is also an aspirant for the presidential flagbearership of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP; will be met with equal defense from their camp.



“We are sending a strong caution to everyone out there, if you feel you want to disrespect someone to trend, don’t bring it to the doorsteps of Honourable Kennedy Agyapong because we won’t tolerate any disrespect,” he told Oman Channel



A few days ago, Nana Agradaa was on social media spitting venom at a politician for speaking ill of her.



Even though Agradaa failed to give an identity, her utterances were deemed a direct shade aimed at the flagbearer hopeful who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.



“An honourable was on social media denigrating me when I was arrested. Their grace was that I was in custody, they would have had it bad with me. If I give you respect and you don’t respect yourself, you lose my respect.



“Ask yourselves what conversation I had with the supposed honourable before opening up to him about my decision to stop being a fetish priestess. These old people don’t respect themselves and have the guts to sit on TV and talk of me coming to them about what I intend to do.



"You now want to be president, a mature person who cannot keep the secrets of persons who confide in you. Can you govern a nation? A leader who cannot keep secrets and you want somebody to vote for you as a president? When citizens confide in you, it will end up in the public domain,” Agradaa said.



Following several backlashes on social media, the former fetish priestess has clarified that the shade was never directed at the Assin Central MP.



This was after persons within the camp of Kennedy Agyapong had threatened to go after her for seeking to take shots at the MP.



Reacting to Agradaa’s disclaimer, Abrefa Gyan noted that Agradaa had no personal relationship with the MP and that she rather sought to beseech the maverick MP when he turned on her for allegedly scamming people.



“She is not his friend and neither is she his playmate,” he said.



He noted that the group remained focused on ensuring the MP is elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party and subsequently president of Ghana.



“We are focused on our campaign because come what may, Honourable Kennedy Agyapong will contest the NPP flagbearerahip and we all can attest to his competence. So we are appealing to all Ghanaians to join 'We Are For Ken' and the Honourabe Ken team to ensure that he wins the NPP ticket. Because he is the right person to help the NPP break the 8,” he said.



Watch Nana Agradaa clear the air about her earlier statement







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



