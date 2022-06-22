Keche give reasons why they will not go solo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Members of the music group Keche have assured their fans that there are no plans to go solo anytime soon due to the understanding they have as a team.



Despite their differences, the duo, made up of Keche Andrew and Keche Joshua, have managed to put their work first. Although they have recorded a number of misunderstandings, the group has not on any day given thoughts to splitting.



Ghana has witnessed a number of vibrant music groups collapse after members went solo. This cost them their career and made it impossible for members to make hits after breaking from their group.



“We understand ourselves; we are two different people from different backgrounds but we came together. Keche is a company; It is big. Joshua is a worker of Keche and so am I. We are both staff of the Keche company but we are not the brand itself,” Keche Andrew explained in an interview on Ahosepe Xtra on Adom TV.



Also, Joshua acknowledged that his partner has equally played an important role in their success story making them one of Ghana's oldest music groups who are still in active in the industry.



“I started as a single artiste but why am I here now with Andrew? It’s because even God knows without him I cannot do it alone. I respect him so much and make sure that even if he wrongs me, I have to put it aside and attend to the Keche brand first,” he noted.





