Keche Andrew bids farewell to late father

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Keche Andrew has buried his father



The late Peter Cudjoe died on May 21, 2021



He left behind a wife and six children



Ghanaian artiste, Andrew who is a member of the music duo Keche, has laid his father to rest today, Saturday, July 3, 2021.



His father, Peter Cudjoe, who passed away on May 21 at the Tema General Hospital was on Saturday laid in state at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Days Saints in Tema Community 2.



The late Mr Cudjoe was succeeded by a wife, Gladys Cudjoe and six children. Kech Andrew in memory of his late father tattooed his face on his arm earlier in May this year.



According to him, the demise of his father, whom he described as a brave man has been a big blow to the family.



In attendance at the funeral were friends and colleagues in the music industry including Keche Joshua.



Andrew in a farewell message to his father wrote: “Rest Well Daddy. Rest Well My Best Friend. Rest Well The One Who Understands Me Better. Always Gonna Be Here In Our Heart. ByeBye Daddy, ByeBye Man AP. ByeBye Compiler. ByeBye One Of Those Days. ByeBye Uncle Pee. ByeBye Sea Never Dry.”



















