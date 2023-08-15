Kaywa never signed me after sleeping in his studio for over a year – Musician claims

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian artiste, Koby Symple, has revealed how he never got signed by Kaywa in spite of sleeping in his studio for over a year.



Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, the singer said he felt Kaywa didn’t take him seriously, so he had to move on after deducing that he wasn’t part of his plans.



Koby Symple told Amansan Krakye in an interview, “I don’t know whatever happened between Kaywa and all the signees that left his label but with me there was no proper signing of a contract. We started with Highly Spiritual and we were learning to become a record label so in the beginning we did things and I was there when Kurl Songx was brought on board.





“I felt like maybe they didn't take me seriously and that stubborn ego made me feel that I needed to go out there and do my own thing. I used to sleep in Kaywa’s studio and one day I told him I’ve got a room at Spintex so I wanted to move there because I’ve been sleeping at the studio for over a year but it seems I wasn’t part of his plans."



Koby added that although he has departed from Kaywa, no bad blood exists between them.



“So we’ve been there and I know it was the will of God because my presence was needed at that time so there was no bad blood between me and Kaywa.