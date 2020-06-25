Entertainment of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Kaywa gave us the beat and the title 'Dw3' to put our verses - Mr Drew

Andrew Otu popularly known by stage name Mr Drew has hinted that their label boss Kaywa gave them the “Dw3” beat to put their verse on.



The “Dw3” song which was released in December 2019 took over the airwaves and was trending all over social media. Few days after the release, Mr Drew former label mate Kurl Songx came out to make several allegations over the song saying they stoled the song from him. The three artists Krymi, Mr Drew and Kurl songx went back and forth over the songs till we never heard of anything about the theft allegation again.



Mr Drew in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom plus Fm, reveals that the “Dw3” beat was giving to Krymi and himself by their label boss Kaywa to put their verses on.



He said :



I was there and Kaywa sent me the beat and the title “Dw3” to put my verse on until Krymi and myself went to the studio to finish it off. So as to how the beat and title came about, I can’t really talk about it.



Mr Drew is out with a new one titled “ Later” ft Kelvyn bwoy.





