Kay Smooth dedicates new single 'Seaman Jorley' to Kofi Kinaata

Music of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Ghanaian singer Kay Smooth is out with a new love anthem titled ‘Seaman Jorley’.



Seaman Jorley is a love song which celebrates the beauty of love between partners. The single is also dedicated to singer Kofi Kinaata, who Kay Smooth holds in high esteem.



Kofi Kinaata jumped on Kay Smooth’s 'Heavy Equipment' single some months back, and the bond has been there since.



As a show of appreciation for Kofi Kinaata featuring on the song and subsequently being part of the video shoot in Prampram, Kay Smooth has dedicated this song to the ‘Susuka’ hitmaker.



“I am very grateful to Kofi Kinaata for taking time off his schedule to avail himself for the video we shot. I really appreciate it,” he said.



Listen to Seaman Jorley by Kay Smooth.



