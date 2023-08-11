Kantanka CEO is only interested in big parties, inviting bloggers to film his properties – Kevin Taylor

Entertainment of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kevin Taylor has poked the Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka automobile Limited, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, following news that his vehicle collection failed to feature in the just-ended ‘Accra to London’ road trip.



Kwadwo Safo Jnr has since been under immense criticism for allegedly failing to grant an audience to the travellers who reached out for partnership.



In an earlier interview with JoyNews, one of the travellers, Mr. Anim, stated that all efforts to get the locally owned vehicle brand on board did not materialize.



“We approached the CEO, we approached members of his team, we couldn’t even get an appointment,” he said.



Following the development, netizens wondered why the Kantanka CEO declined such a partnership which could have been an opportunity to promote Ghana.



Netizens believed that the road trip would have been an awesome opportunity to put a Ghanaian-assembled car in the limelight.



Kwadwo Safo has since not been spared by critics and popular social commentator, Kevin Taylor has joined the bandwagon.



Outlining his points in a satirical manner, Kevin Taylor described the Kantanka CEO as unserious, adding that he is only interested in organizing big parties and flaunting his properties.



“They said some Ghanaians drove to the UK and Kantanka vehicles were not part. Kantanka’s son is only interested in organizing big parties. I’m referring to the man that usually invites bloggers to his house to take coverage of his properties just to showcase them. He takes them to his bedroom and shows them his bed, even his slippers,” Kevin Taylor stated during his show.



He further established that Kwadwo Safo knew his vehicles are sub-standard, hence, his decision to not participate in the historical voyage.



“In the bonnet of a typical Kantanka vehicle, you’d realize that the water tank is a Suzuki brand, the bolt is from China, the coolant is a Hyundai brand, and the car’s light is a Mercedes Benz brand. He knows that his car does not meet international standards, and he knows that his car cannot pass that test. His car is a walking contradiction,” Kevin Taylor added.



Meanwhile, the Kantanka CEO has asserted that he missed out on a valuable opportunity to promote their products.



In response to all the criticisms, he claimed that he was never contacted.



“This is something I would have loved to be part of,” he established.











EB/NOQ