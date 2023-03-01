Kanayo O. Kanayo cries out, forfeits marking birthday in protest of Tinubu’s win

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo says he won't be celebrating his 61st birthday on March 1 due to the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect.



Kanayo said he won't celebrate because he wants Nigerians to understand that INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu needs to be held responsible for the turnout of events.



Kanayo complained about the failure of the BVAs system, stating that Nigerians should demand an explanation from INEC as to why they decided to neglect the use of the BIVAS system at the last minute.



"INEC chairman sold shame to Nigerians in the marketplace. You deceived us, INEC; you compromised! On this day on my 61st birthday, I am asking Nigerians, especially Obiedients, to restrain themselves; we must get to the root of this."



