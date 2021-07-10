Kalybos and Ahuofe Patricia married?

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

• Kalybos and Ahuofe Patricia have shared videos of themselves on social media which suggests that they are married



•Scores of celebrities have reacted to the post



• Publicity stunts and the existence of show business have made it hard for fans to sometimes take celebrities seriously



A believable stunt? Well maybe.



Fans cannot get over the ‘supposed’ wedding of one of Ghana’s favourite screen couples ‘Kalybos and Ahuofe Patricia’ which is said to have taken place on Saturday July 10, 2021.



The two have shared videos of their supposed private wedding ceremony on social media which has left fans in shock.



In the video, Pricilla Opoku Agyemang popularly known as ‘Ahuofe Patrcia’ was dressed in a ravishing wedding gown looking all splendid as she danced with her groom, Richard Kweku Asante, popularly called Kalybos, at the Movenpic Ambassador hotel in Accra.



Kalybos posted the video on his Instagram wall with the caption “LOVE IS A BEAUTIFUL THING.”



Like most brides do in modern times, ‘Ahuofe Patricia’ also shared the same video and acknowledged a tall list of her vendors and sponsors on her social media page.



Obviously one of the huge surprises this year, fans are torn between wishing the couple a ‘happy married life’ and skipping past the post.



Some celebrities including Aisha Modi, Bismark the Joke, Ohemaa Woyeje and many others have congratulated the couple on their supposed union.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2020, actress Juliet Ibrahim in similar light splashed wedding pictures of herself and popular Nigerian DJ, VJ Adams on the internet.



Kalybos and Ahuofe Patricia



The screen couple shot into the limelight with their ‘Boys Kasa’ series produced by Kofi Asamoah (Kofas media).



Their characters in Boys Kasa projected the perception that Kalybos was on an unending quest of wanting to date Ahoufe Patri to which created the impression that were a couple in real life.



It has been the case that since the inception of the series, fans have been rooting for their union.



Watch the video below







