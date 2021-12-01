Kalybos, actress Jessica Williams are new hosts of NLA live draws

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: NLA

Ghanaian filmmaker and entrepreneur Kalybos born Richard Asante and colleague actress Jessica Williams have been unveiled as new hosts of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) live draws.



A third host, Beryl Adom who is also a staff of the NLA will is always part of the new project of the NLA.



The two will Present NLA LIVE DRAWS on UTV from Wednesday, December 7th from 7:15 pm to 7:30 pm from Monday to Saturday as part of the new Director General’s restructuring exercise.



It is expected that the inclusion of the two versatile actor and actress will spark the interest of the Ghanaian public in live draws which has been given a boost by the current administration.



It would be recalled that last month, Management of the NLA announced that UTV takes over from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) the rights to broadcast the NLA live draws for decades.



A press statement released on Thursday, November 25, 2021, by the NLA management revealed the new change takes effect from December 1, 2021.



The statement added that the station will broadcast the live lotto draws from Mondays to Saturdays between 7:15 pm and 7:30 pm.



"The National Lottery Authority wishes to announce to the general public, its cherished patrons and stakeholders that with effect from Wednesday 1st December 2021, its Live Lotto Draws would be televised on United Television (UTV) ONLY. UTV will televise NLA's Live Lotto Draws every Monday to Saturday from 7:15 pm to 7:30 pm," the statement revealed.