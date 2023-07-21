Kalybos, Agya Koo, and the others should cover their faces with veils out of shame – Mr. Beautiful

Entertainment of Friday, 21 July 2023

Clement Bonney, famously known as Mr. Beautiful, has stated that Kalybos, Agya Koo, and the other Ghanaian actors who campaigned for the NPP government for the 2016 and 2020 elections should cover their faces in shame for supporting the wrong political party.



Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, the Kumawood actor mentioned that a lot of his colleagues envied him when he made up his mind to rally behind John Mahama and the NDC government, which he has not regretted because he benefited from campaigning for him.



Some of the benefits he enjoyed according to Mr. Beautiful included good schools, hospitals, and other state infrastructures, hence Agya Koo and his colleagues should name one good thing they have derived from following Akufo- Addo and his government.



“If I was to be Agya Koo, Kalybos, Matilda Asare, and co, I would cover my face with a veil, because I feel ashamed. Do you know why? When I supported John Dramani Mahama, we have a new airport, a new harbor, roads, schools, several hospitals and so many things that you can count. But when they supported Akufo-Addo to become president, they should tell me one thing he has done. That is why if I was to be them, I will be walking in shame in the streets of the state”, he said.



During the engagement, the actor mentioned that he was the pioneer of such activity and through that other actors also developed the interest of coming out publicly to support a political party.



He added that the reason why he decided to campaign for Mahama was not about the money but was because he saw something good in the NDC flagbearer.



“I came up with that not knowing they all wanted to be a part of it but they were afraid to show their faces. But it came out in 2012, openingly, because I saw something great in the president. When I did it, it gave them the urge, and Aga Koo and his other colleagues campaigned for Nana Addo in the 2016 election. I went through a lot and you are aware of it”, he stated.



