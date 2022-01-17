Kafui Danku gives fans eye-candy pictures of herself and children

Entertainment of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kafui Danku shares stunning photos with daughter and son



Actress cum movie producer, Kafui Danku has dazzled in pictures she shared with her two children on social media



The actress who recently celebrated her twelve years anniversary with her husband, Mr Pirtcher took to Instagram to share pictures of their children, Baby Lorde and Titan.



The mother and daughter wore a wine knitted dress with a black lace sewed at edges to give the dresses they wore some touch of elegance as her Titan wore a grey and white attire sitting comfortably on his mother’s laps.



Kafui Danku and her husband have always shared the journey of their children’s growth with fans, from the time they were in the womb till when they were birth.



The world has seen the kids age and we itch for what the coming years will bring as we can’t seem to get enough of them ageing gracefully.











