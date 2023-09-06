Kafui Danku blows over GHC186,000 on flight tickets for her and two kids as they go on vacation

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress, TV presenter, and renowned entrepreneur, Kafui Danku, is making headlines once again, but this time, it’s not for her impressive acting skills or successful business ventures.



Instead, it’s for the extravagant sum she recently spent on KLM business class flight tickets for herself and her two children to embark on a memorable journey to the United Kingdom.



In the caption of a video she shared on her social media pages on Monday, September 4, 2023, Kafui revealed that she spent a jaw-dropping GHS 186,783.90, which was reportedly paid for this luxurious travel experience, equating to GHS 62,261.30 for herself and kids, Lorde Ivan Pitcher and Titan Pitcher.



Kafui Danku, known for her versatile talent and unwavering determination, has never been one to shy away from the finer things in life. Her social media presence often provides glimpses into her glamorous lifestyle, which includes travel to exotic destinations. However, this latest expenditure has left many fans and followers in awe of her opulent travel plans.



While some might raise eyebrows at the staggering sum spent on flight tickets, it’s essential to consider the factors that contribute to such a significant expense.



In the video, she highlighted the fact that KLM, a renowned international airline, provided top-notch service, comfort, and convenience for herself and the kids while they embarked on the journey, and as such, she does not regret spending that whopping amount.