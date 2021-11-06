Kabutey My MC wins MC of the Year award again

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: Kabutey Ocansey, Contributor

Celebrated Master of Ceremony (Mc), Kabutey Ocansey popularly known as Kabutey My Mc has been adjudged the Mc of the Year for the second time at the just ended 2021 Ghana Event Industry Conference (GEIC) Gala and Awards night held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.



The prestigious award was in recognition of his dedication and commitment to building the events industry as well as being a highly respected advocate for best practices in the tourism sector.



Speaking to the media after receiving the award, Kabutey expressed gratitude to his family, especially his wife, pioneering vendors like Plan It Ghana and Jandel Ltd who gave him his first opportunities, all vendors especially DJs, Bands, and Planners who serve as close collaborators when on duty, Clients and friends who have supported him to come this far.



"This award is a perfect crown for 10years and over 1,000 events milestone. I want to say a very big and heartfelt thank you to the GEIC Board and Academy for the honour. All of this will never have happened if not for brands like Plan It Ghana and Jandel Limited who took a risk in giving me my very first opportunities 10 years ago. To my wife, Nora, and the kids, this is a token of the peace and freedom you give me to pursue this blessed craft.



Thank you to all vendors in the industry especially to all DJs, Bands, Planners, and Coordinators with who I collaborate closely on duty. My clients have become family to me and I don’t take it for granted. The support and goodwill I enjoy from them and my friends are just amazing, and I’m truly grateful to them all."



Kabutey my MC took the opportunity to urge everyone to do whatever it takes to find their passions in life and pursue them to their fullest ability as a way to translate any support from government’s investment in their respective sectors into making an impact and creating value.



"I believe we are all created with unique gifts, talents, and passions and I strongly urge anyone out there who is still searching for what theirs is to never give up and keep searching and investing in themselves to find it. It really is never too late, time is very relative when it comes to this. I believe life in pursuit of your true passion is the surest way to fulfillment and the best way to translate any limited support from government’s investment in their respective sectors into making a real impact and creating sustainable value".



Kabutey Ocansey is a leading Professional Event Mc serving under the brand Kabutey My Mc, based in Accra-Ghana and delivering excellence in his craft globally.



In 2019 he was awarded the GEIC Event MC of the Year as well as the NCA Most Outstanding Event MC in 2020. 2021 also marks 10 years of highly acclaimed service with over 1,000 events cutting across Corporate, Social, Entertainment, and Religious events where he has hosted from Presidents, International VIPs to many others and is revered as a mentor of MCs across the continent.



This year’s Ghana Event Industry Conference (GEIC), a platform created for operators in the event industry to synergies and pull resources from each other and also promote a high level of ethics within the events industry and management to high standards, was organized by the Event Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) on the theme "Resilience with speakers from Nigeria, South Africa, and Ghana"



The Gala and Awards Night was filled with so much fun and excitement as guests enjoyed amazing performances from the Maestro Kojo Antwi, Kuami Eugene, Adina and Camidoh.