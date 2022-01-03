Kab-Fam Legends Night: A classic night of Highlife music thrills

Entertainment of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Kab-Fam Legends Night produced a lot of thrills with some classic and timeless Highlife tunes from Ghanaian music legends Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, and Abrantie Amakye Dede.



Daddy Lumba known in real life as Charles Kwadwo Fosu on the music night delivered some of his amazing timeless hit songs thrilling Highlife music-loving fans gathered at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.



Kojo Antwi, who is arguably one of the best stage performers in Ghana, was amazing on the night, delivering a scintillating live band performance reverberating his accolade as the 'Music Man'.



Kojo Antwi delivered stunning performances of some hit songs including ''Sika Dam'', ''Ma Enaada Me'',''Odo Anu Wappi'', among others creating an atmosphere of love among audiences.



Amakye Dede who popularly referred to as the ''Iron Boy'' during his turn on the stage was rock solid with his performance, keeping the entire crowd on their feet with some hit songs.



Amakye Dede was certainly the showstopper on the night as he thrilled fans with some amazing stagecraft in one of his best performances in recent times.



Dignitaries who graced the Legends Night include Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Alhaji Collins Dauda (MP for Asutifi South), Sammy Awuku (Director General of the National Lottery Authority), among many others.



