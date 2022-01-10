Kaakie flaunts husband in new photo

Entertainment of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kaakie and husband spotted in new photo



Kaakie takes a break from music



Kaakie and husband welcome new child



Singer Kaakie has been spotted in a new photo that captures her resting on the shoulders of her husband with pride.



The celebrated dancehall musician has been dormant for some years but continues to stay active on social media.



Kaakie, wearing a smile on her face was seen in the embrace of her man.



The two served that perfect glam couple right from the way the 'Too Much' hitmaker placed her hand on her husband's chest.



Although they tried to keep their public display of affection low, it was quite obvious that they are head over heels in love with each other.



In January 2020, the former High-Grade Family signee married Kwesi Aidoo popularly known as Spyda, her high school lover from Achimota Senior High School in a customary ceremony which was later followed with a white wedding.



The couple last year welcomed their first child, named Mimzie.



Kaakie, a nurse by profession is currently based in the United Kingdom with her family.



Check out the photo below:







