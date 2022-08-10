KOD reacts to Amerado’s rap performance

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

In what appears to be a year’s commemoration of Amerado’s appearance on Tim Westwood TV, celebrated radio presenter, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has commended the rapper for his awesome performance on the popular show hosted by renowned British DJ and presenter, Timothy (Tim) Westwood.



KOD on August 9, 2022, shared two separate videos of Amerado’s performance captioning one of them with an exclamation to express how stunned he was while the other post was a recognition of Amerado’s prowess and a piece of advice he had to offer.



“I’m happy our boys are still working hard and killing it. Amerado, never stress wai, your time’s cooking… You’re truly dope in your own way. Do you, be you, be humble and give credit when/where it’s due,” the post sighted by GhanaWeb read.



Over the years, the appearance of Ghanaian rappers on Tim Westwood TV has become an occasion that attracts eyeballs. The pedigree of the show host; and the clout the show carries, are some of the reasons rappers will not hesitate to be on the show to exhibit rap prowess. And without a shred of doubt, the show gives some sort of validation.



The episode which featured Amerado was aired on August 8, 2021, and saw the rapper together with colleagues Kweku Flick and Yaw Tog showcase their craft to the world.



Amerado first acknowledged budding rappers, including Kofi Jamar, who have popularized the Kumerica movement and moved on to give shout out to his management team – the Mic Burners. His rap verses touched on some pertinent issues in the Ghanaian music industry, talented musicians the country has produced, cyberbullying and the need for investors to head to Ghana and do business.





