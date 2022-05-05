KOD mourns the late Nana Yaw Kwakye

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Yaw Kwakye passes on



KOD saddened by death of old friend



Ghanaians pay tribute to late actor



Ghanaian actor, Nana Yaw Kwakye, famed for his role in the local television series 'Efiewura' has been reported dead.



Mr Kwakye passed away on May 4, after battling an unknown sickness that took him from active roles.



Celebrating the life of the late actor, fashion designer Kofi Okyere Darko better known as KOD who is 'shattered' by the demise of his old-time friend described Mr Kwakye as family due to the bond that existed between them.



"I’ve been shattered all day…Nana Yaw Kwakye was a great friend & family to me. Rest well Sir," read his Facebook post on Wednesday.



The late Omansomfo Nana Yaw Kwakye was also an Akan radio presenter who had years of experience in the media space. Tons of tributes have poured in from fans who were entertained by his movies.



Check out KOD's tribute below:



