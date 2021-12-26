KOD chides DJs in Ghana for promoting foreign music

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kofi Okyere Darko known popularly as KOD has chided Ghanaian Disc Jockeys for promoting foreign songs at the expense of music made in Ghana by Ghanaians.



He can’t fathom why the focus has been shifted from promoting made in Ghana music to promoting especially South African and Nigerian music.



KOD contends that on a scale of 100, Ghanaian Djs are playing only 10% Ghanaian music which is unacceptable.



“GH DJs you need to work on your playlists guys…We’re out and there’s 10% GH music on your playlists in December when the whole world is here? Really?”



He continued “Are you happy to promote what’s not yours? We need to be intentional to project ours”.



There have been several complaints about the lack of support for music in Ghana.



Some Ghanaians abroad who have come to celebrate Christmas cannot fathom why Djs have restricted themselves to music out of the country.