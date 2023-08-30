KOD backs Gabon coup d'état

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko, (KOD) has supported the coup d'état situation in Gabon.



On August 29, the military officers in the country announced that they had seized power and had put President Ali Bongo under house arrest.



Gabon’s president has been in power for 14 years, following in the footsteps of his father who led the nation for more than four decades before him.



In this regard, his removal from the presidential seat is said to have stirred excitement in the country and has been topical among discussions across social media, particularly on Twitter.



Wading into the discussion, KOD appeared elated that the country which has experienced stunted growth under this particular regime for many years, has finally had a sense of awakening.



KOD took to his Facebook page and expressed, "Gabon finally wakes up".



Responding to a commenter who remarked that he does not support coups "but Gabon, Togo, Equatorial Guinea, and the likes," he is "all for it," KOD said, "Sometimes, it is important."



Meanwhile, President Ali Bongo has appealed to his friends across the world to 'make noise' against his arrest.



In a 51-second video, he stated: "My name is Ali Bongo Ondimba, president of Gabon. I am sending a message to all the friends of all the friends that we have all over the world, to tell them to make noise, to make noise.



"The people here have arrested me and my family, my son is somewhere, my wife is in another place and I am at the residence. Nothing is happening. I don't know what is going on. So I am telling you to make noise, to make noise, to make noise really. Thank you."



