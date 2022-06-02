KKD consoles 'emotional' Oscar Provencal as actor recounts racial abuse experience

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Oscar Provencal, nearly on live TV while narrating what he endured living in London while.



The actor was commenting on the Inspector General of Police’s response to the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson when he got emotional in his submission.



According to the veteran on GTV breakfast show, Wednesday, the diplomat should not be commenting about Ghana's internal matters because worse things have happened in her country and continue to exist. Her decision to comment about an arrest, Provencal argued, was inappropriate, stressing that Ghana is no longer under British rule.



“I grew up in Britain, I am telling the ambassador today; where was she when they were calling me a Gullyward, a Nigga? When I stood at the train stations and they were making monkey sounds at me and you had to fight. Where was she?



“That's her country that I lived in where I suffered mental abuse which the scars are with me today so I don't tolerate any nonsense from anybody concerning their skin colour who thinks they are better than me,” Oscar Provencal said whilst almost in tears.



“They don't have a right to just open their mouth to just talk any way they want to. I will not tolerate anything that sounds condescending to us as Ghanaians or as Africans.



“That time is over, trust me and we are going to have a good generation who will walk in the shadow of Kidami and Mugabe and Sankara and the rest and you have better be ready for it,” he added.



With tears in his eyes while advising Africans to follow in the steps President Mugabe, Kigami and Sankara, he went ahead to say should Africans fail to heed, catastrophe will befall them.



“The only thing you can do is take our lives, according to you we don't even have lives. We are just a bunch of monkeys climbing some trees somewhere with no sense in our heads. That time has changed.



“Whether is undiplomatic, whether it's within the jurisdiction or not, kill it before it grows. This should be a wind of change in the era of diplomacy in this country,” he motivated.



Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare has been in the news for the better part of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, after a four-page letter signed by him was published by the Ghana Police Service.



A four-page letter from the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr George Akuffo-Addo Dampare to the British High Commissioner has sparked conversation on various platforms since its release.



The letter dated 20th May 2022 addressed issues raised in a tweet by Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, regarding the arrest of #FixTheCountry Movement Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



Her tweet of May 17, 2022, read, “Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes."



But the IGP in his response described the content of the tweet as unnecessary and biased. He further urged that the diplomat keeps within the limits of what concerns her.



“For the moment, we would recommend a Ghanaian saying that might guide you in your diplomatic engagements. The saying goes: ‘di wo fie asem’ – it means to learn to keep within the limits of what concerns you,” the concluding parts of the statement signed by the IGP said.



The issue has generated controversy in the country with many expressing their views.



The Inspector Bediako actor making a submission said the only thing Dr. Dampare has done is bring some form of proper reforms into the security system.



“Look at the effort this man has gone through to try and reform the Ghana Police Service and within the context of our national security and the stretch of a narrative that has been placed upon this country and that has taken us to the where we thought that at one point we might break out into civil war.



“Recently terrorist threats, the acts of terrorism in this country and so timing is of the essence and statements like that reinforce a certain narrative of our country. I don't believe our country deserves that and if you look at Britain and their hypocrisy,” he shared.



Moving to address the statement in the British Commissioners statement, he cited that people should do their research and look into the UK when it comes to terrorism and crime rates



“Go and find out what their crime rates are, go and find out the issue on what they have with terrorism and whether they are playing with it. Why should we? Why should we? So please I am not going to stand here and say talk Diplomatic.



“Mind your own business, period,” he said.



