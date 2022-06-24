KK Fosu reveals his intention to venture into politics come 2024

Entertainment of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: Larry Bozzlz

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known as KK Fosu has revealed his intentions to venture into politics come 2024.



In an interview with the 2pmLord Larry Bozzlz on CTV Time With The Stars, KK Fosu made this revelation because he believes the citizens are suffering and they need a new Parliament that can change and brings hope to its people.



KK Fosu stated that it's time for Musicians to go into politics because the old forks have disappointed the youths, especially in agriculture. For that reason, he is vying for 2024 Parliament seat of Akwapim North.



The Highlife Musician believes Agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy and when the mantle is given to him he will build and bring back the love and life in the agricultural sector.



"2024 people should watch out, I am a freedom fighter and I always want to fight for the youth of this country, especially Akwapim North. I always want to advocate when it comes to agriculture.



"I want us to go back to agriculture, I want us to build and make agriculture attractive for the youth. When this happens no one will need to worry about himself going to Parliament.



"I will stand as an Independent candidate, I get love from both NPP and NDC and I can't vie for one party so Independent is Good and I am not ready to serve any party from scratch", he said.