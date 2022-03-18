KK Fosu ‘charges’ on ‘lazy’ youth

Entertainment of Friday, 18 March 2022

Veteran Highlife artiste, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu popularly known as KK Fosu, has charged on the youth that although circumstances are tough in Ghana certain people are making it big every day.



According to KK Fosu, there have been several backlashes from Ghanaians blaming the ruling party over the current economic hardship in Ghana.



“We should not rely on anybody because Ghana will continue to remain like this for a long time to come since the system has changed tremendously from the days of Kwame Nkrumah,” he said during an interview on Kastle Entertainment Show.



However, it appears that the veteran artist has a dissimilar sentiment about the current hardship in Ghana.



Hammering on the youth pushing to settle on hard work, he advised the youth to step outside of their comfort zone and acknowledge that they can make money on their own.



“This would continue to be the case if you don’t go out of your comfort zone and recognize that you can create money on your own."