KGee releases visuals for ‘Yes Sa’ featuring Kelvyn Boy

After bouncing back early this year with the ‘Safari’ album which received massive airplay and performed well on various digital platforms, KGee is making another mark with the official music video of ‘Yes Sa’.



The piece which is one of the songs on the album features Kelvyn Boy. The singer lays a catchy hook on the mid-tempo song to complement the verses of KGee which were delivered effortlessly.



Released under Just Amazing Music, the video stars a vixen who exhibits the sexiness of the song and the serenity of the locations fits in perfectly. The frame opens to a beautiful seaside resort with KGee and the vixen in shot enjoying a moment together.



“It was difficult to choose which song needed a video next as every song is a banger," said KGee whose excitement who obviously was elated about the success the ‘Safari’ album has chalked.



'Safari' stands as a solid return of KGee as he parades a wealth of great musicians on the 11-track album.



Spicer Dabz spices up 'Addicted' and 'Crazy Over You', Medikal proves he is the boss on 'Bossu' and DopeNation would serve some dope verses and hooks on 'Indomie Chick' and 'Kiss' - the first song to be released off the album.



The rest of the tracks are 'Dun Know' featuring Gemini Orleans and Boham; 'Afro Gogo'; 'Tonight' featuring Luigu.



Before these comes the title track and introduction to the 'Safari' album itself, which features Kemet Speaks. With B2, MOG, Eddy Kay, Gigbeatz, among others on production, one can be assured of impeccable tunes.



