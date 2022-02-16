KENCY celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Kennedy Osei and his wife, Tracy, have taken to social media to celebrate two (2) years of marriage.



To mark the two-year journey, especially after welcoming a set of twins sometime in November 2021, Kennedy and his wife have expressed gratitude to God.



Kennedy shared a video of him and his family having a good time at an amusement park in Accra with the caption, “15/02/20. Feels like 2 days ago #kency2020. 15/02/21. Feels like yesterday #kayla+Kaylee. 15/02/22. Today. #GODFIRST.”



Tracy on the other hand shared a romantic maternity portrait with Kennedy Osei, with the caption, “One of my absolute favorite moments of our 2-year journey!!”



One can recall that in February 2020, Despite’s son, Kennedy Osei’s wedding became the talk of town and although there have been a series of plush weddings after that, it still remains undefeated, some analysts have said.



#Kency2020 wasn’t just a hashtag but has managed to stick into the minds of a section of the public per the events that characterized Kennedy Osei and Tracy’s wedding.



Read the posts below.



