KDM nominated for Western Music Awards 2021

Music of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor

Multiple award-winning gospel musician, KDM has yet again received three nominations for the prestigious Western Music Awards (WMA).



WMA is designed to recognize and honour music talents in the Western Region, who performed extraordinarily in the year under review.



The categories he was nominated for are Gospel Artiste of the year, Best collaboration of the year (Joyce Blessings - only You), Best video of the year (Only You) and Gospel Song of the year.



KDM who doubles as a naval officer(Petty Officer Class 1) recently also grabbed three awards during the NKZ Music Awards 2021 to further detail his hard work over the past few years.



It is therefore not surprising when the WMA nominated him once again to commend his outstanding work.



He is an incredible performer who has graced various occasions not only to sing but inspire his followers.



KDM has to his name, amazing and timeless songs such as "Only You", "Menim Wo", "Shine on me", "Miracle God" among others including 2 outstanding albums.



The gospel artiste, whose work is motivated by the conviction that more souls have to be won for the good Lord through amazing melody seems not to be giving up soon.



He has currently rebranded his ministry in preparation to do more even outside music.