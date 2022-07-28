'Justin Bieber was the easiest collaboration I ever had' - Omah Lay

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has stated that his collaboration with Canadian singer Justin Bieber was the easiest collaboration he ever had.



The singer made this known in a recent interview where he opened up about how he met Justin Bieber.



Omah Lay explained that their friendship kicked off on Instagram after he put out his first project, "Get Layd".



He added that the Canadian singer's name Justin Bieber might sound so hard, but that was the easiest collaboration he ever had, and all he had to do was send him a verse of the song, and the rest was history.



"My friendship with Justin Bieber started when I put out my first project ", Get Layd" he texted me on Instagram and followed me, and that was the begging of everything.



The name Justin Bieber might sound so hard, right, but that was the easiest collaboration I ever had. I just sent a song; he heard the song, loved it, and sent back a verse".



The Afrobeats singer and Justin Bieber released the chart-topping tune, 'Attention' together.



The record, which was released on Thursday, March 3, 2022, has gathered over 9 million views on the streaming platform, Boomplay.