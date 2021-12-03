You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 03Article 1415383

Entertainment of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: MzGee, Contributor

#JustBeingUs: Why do men appear to enjoy being sexually harassed - Comedian Jacinta

Comedian Jacinta play videoComedian Jacinta

Sexual harassment occurs when people are targets of unwanted sexual comments, sexual gestures, or sexual actions because of their actual or perceived gender, gender expression, or sexual orientation.

Due to its frequency and harmful effects on people and organizations, and because it is often a symptom of social inequalities.

Even though this phenomenon disproportionately affects women. Some men are also victims.

The question however is whether it has the same effect on both genders.

Well, Comedian Heiress Jacinta does not think so. According to her, there are a lot of men who grovel in losing their virginity at a tender age to older women.

Even though this could technically count for defilement, she maintains the men she has engaged do not see anything wrong with the act.

There’s more in this conversation.

