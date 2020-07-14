Movies of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Jury to begin vetting for 2nd edition of Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards

Members of the vetting committe

The 2nd Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards is an initiative of the Konamah’s Entertainment to celebrate the very best and finest of actors and entertainers who have demonstrated excellence in the industry.



The organization is to make this award scheme one of the most respected awards in the world and also promote the works of Ghanaian actors and entertainers to the outside world.



The organizers, include Leonora Buckman, James Clarke, and Nana Yaa Sarpong. The CEO of the Organization Cecelia Gyaase Konamah (Abena Ghana) also hinted on the 2nd edition coming off this year in November.



Miss Nana Yaa Sarpong a member of the Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards empowered performers in Ghana not to abandon engaging the general population notwithstanding Covid 19. She said this at the Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards Jury held at Grand Casamora Hotel in Accra over the weekend.



Vetting of nominations and shortlisting of nominees based is done by the Awards Planning and Selection Committee.



The Award is an annual event. Some of the entertainers include actors, social media influencers, Bloggers, Musicians, TV, and Radio Personalities.





