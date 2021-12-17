Jupitar lines up top stars for 'The One' concert

Entertainment of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Dancehall/Reggae artiste Jupitar, says “The One” Concert fixed for Saturday, December 18, offers him the opportunity to connect with his fanbase as they celebrate Ghanaian Dancehall music.



The Fantasy Dome would be the centre of attraction when the highly anticipated "The One Concert" takes place with a star-studded artiste line up.



Artistes billed to perform at the concert include multiple award-winning Reggae and Dancehall star Samini, Larruso, Kelvyn Boy, Kofi Jamar, D-Black, Sefa, Yaa Pono, among others.



Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment ahead of the concert, Jupitar revealed how ecstatic he was about getting the chance to reconnect with his fans and cannot wait for it to get underway.



"There would be more surprises on the night and Reggae/Dancehall fans should expect a fiesta of good music. I have not held any concerts in Ghana over the past two years due to the global pandemic.



"I have not had the chance to connect with my fans and this concert offers me the platform to reconnect with my fans. So, it's all about cheering them up ahead of the upcoming festive season and they should come in their numbers," he said.



The concert is part of activities to climax the release of the multi-genre "The One” which debuted in March and has performed well on music charts around the world.