Julorbiprotest: Spend the money but fix the country – Medikal tells govt

Ghanaian musician, Medikal, has shared his thoughts regarding the arrest of some protestors during the #Julorbiprotest.



He has joined the list of celebrities to air their views and condemn the development, which has stirred massive discussions on social media.



On Thursday, September 21, a group of protestors, led by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, were arrested and detained at the police headquarters in Accra for staging a demonstration around the Jubilee House in spite of police restraint.



The situation which has been tagged as a breach of democracy, has witnessed reactions from a large section of netizens but only a handful of celebrities.



Medikal, who has since been backing the #Fixthecountry movement has condemned the arrest of the protestors who according to him, were harmlessly advocating for better systems in the country.



“Don’t arrest us when we harmlessly voice out our problems! #OccupyJulorbiHouse. Harmless protest for a better Ghana, free the voices of our people! #OccupyJulorbiHouse. Free the youth, Free the future leaders of Ghana!!!!! Now!” he wrote in a series of tweets.



Medikal also expressed that the government can devise all the means to steal the taxpayer’s money but shouldn’t starve the economic and infrastructural development of the country.



“Chop the money, we no get problem but do something about the economy, tax inflation, fix our roads, build more healthcare facilities, solve dumsor! This is all we cry for, don’t arrest us when we harmlessly voice out our problems! #OccupyJulorbiHouse,” he added.



